Help us to make Barnet “Age-friendly” and be in the chance to win £50.

Over the next 20 years, Barnet’s population of over 65s is set to rise by 55%. With this in mind, we want to make sure that Barnet is a borough where everyone can make the most out of later life.

To help us achieve this goal, we have joined the UK Network of Age-friendly Communities. An Age-Friendly Community is a place that enables people to live a good later life – somewhere that people can stay living in their homes, take part in activities they value and contribute to their communities for as long as possible.

To start our Age-friendly Journey, we want you to tell us what we are currently doing well in Barnet, and where there is room for improvement. If you are interested in being involved with our initial research please complete our survey by the 4th August 2023 https://ow.ly/mUx350OWXZz

The survey should take around 10 minutes of your time and to thank you for taking part, Barnet residents who complete the survey will have the option of entering a prize draw for a chance to win a £50 gift card.