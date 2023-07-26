A new yellow warning for high temperatures and a red alert for high risk of forest fires have been issued for Wednesday, as the heatwave continues to persist across Cyprus.

According to a new yellow warning, issued by the Department of Meteorology, valid from 12:00 until 18:00 on Wednesday, the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 42 degrees Celsius inland and 33 degrees Celsius over the higher mountainous areas.

The Forestry Department in a press release informs the public that tomorrow, Wednesday, the risk of forest fires will remain on “Red Alert”.

It notes that the lighting of fire without a permit is prohibited and constitutes an offence which, according to the Law on Forests could lead to imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine of up to €50,000 or both while the Prevention of Fires in the Countryside Law, provides for up to 5 years imprisonment or a fine of up to €20,000, or both.

Lighting a fire for food preparation is only allowed in the barbecue areas of picnic sites, it said.

The Department has also called on the public to be especially careful during their outings, to avoid actions and activities that are likely to cause a fire, such as the use of tools or agricultural machinery that produce heat, sparks or flame, such as angle grinders, and welding.

In case of smoke or fire the public is urged to immediately call 1407 (Forestry Department) or 112 (Fire Service).