⚠️Have you spoken to your kids about water safety?

Swimming in rivers and lakes can seem like an attractive way for kids to cool off during hot weather. However these locations continue to be the leading locations for accidental drownings in the UK.

👉 https://london-fire.gov.uk/news/2023/july/london-fire-brigade-asks-parents-and-guardians-to-warn-their-children-about-the-dangers-of-open-water-swimming-this-summer/