Many congratulations to a member of our Housing Repairs Service (HRS), Matthew Spitter, who has won the Apprenticeship Student of the Year (SOFY) accolade at the College of Haringey, Enfield and North London’s (CONEL’s) Student of the Year awards.

An apprentice carpenter, Matthew has only just recently passed his course with a distinction and to receive recognition at the college’s SOFY event is an impressive achievement in itself as students are nominated from across all the faculties at CONEL.

All of us here at Haringey Council are pleased for, and proud of, Matthew and we wish him continued success on his career journey with us in the future.