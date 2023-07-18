The Green Flag Award scheme recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

The 25 Haringey parks which have been awarded Green Flags include 22 which are managed by the council, as well as Alexandra Park (run by the Alexandra Park & Palace Charitable Trust), Highgate Wood (managed by the Corporation of London) and Tottenham Marshes (run by the Lee Valley Regional Park Authority).

In addition, the Friends of Lordship Recreation Ground, The Gardens Residents’ Association and The Friends of Hornsey Church Tower have been awarded Green Flag Community Awards for their work on the Lordship Woodland, the Gardens Community Garden and Hornsey Churchyard respectively. These were three of only 50 such awards made in London.

Cllr Emily Arkell, Cabinet Member for Culture, Communities and Leisure, said:

“I’m absolutely delighted that we have retained all 22 of our Green Flag Awards this year. This is a testament to our fantastic parks team, as well as our many friends groups and other community initiatives who put in so much time and effort to make our parks clean, safe and welcoming places for people to enjoy. “I’d also like to congratulate the Friends of Lordship Rec, The Gardens Residents’ Association and the Friends of Hornsey Church Tower on their Green Flag Community Awards – really fantastic and well-deserved achievements that highlight the priceless contribution that communities make to our parks and greenspaces. “We know just how important our parks are for everyone here in Haringey. I look forward to working together with residents to implement our new Parks and Greenspaces Strategy to ensure our parks are fully inclusive and accessible so that all our diverse communities can benefit from everything that these wonderful spaces have to offer.”

The full list of Haringey’s council-run parks to be awarded a Green Flag this year is as follows:

Belmont Recreation Ground

Bruce Castle Park

Chapmans Green

Chestnuts Park

Coldfall Wood

Down Lane Park

Downhills Park

Ducketts Common

Fairland Park

Finsbury Park

Lordship Recreation Ground

Markfield Park

OR Tambo Recreation Ground

Paignton Park

Parkland Walk

Priory Park

Queen’s Wood

Railway Fields

Russell Park

Stationers Park

Tottenham Green

Woodside Park

The Green Flag Scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd MBE said:

“I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Haringey’s parks in achieving 22 Green Flag Awards. “Haringey’s parks are vital green space for the community, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles. The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”

A full list of Green Flag Award-winning parks and green spaces across the UK is available here.