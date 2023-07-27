A man who targeted elderly victims by defrauding them out of large sums of money by impersonating a police officer and bank staff has been jailed.

During his offending he defrauded nine victims out of more than £260,000 in total but there were numerous further attempts that were blocked by financial institutions or jewellers.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime’s Economic Crime team identified victims in London and Norfolk after a jeweller in Hatton Garden contacted police after a vulnerable woman attended their shop to buy gold.

Detective Constable Sarah Cook, from Economic Crime, said: “Fraud is far from a victimless offence, and the repercussions for the numerous victims involved in this situation extend beyond mere financial loss. The emotional toll has been immense, leading to severe distress and devastation for those affected. Without the bank’s goodwill gesture, these victims would have been deprived of their life savings.

“The outcome demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the Met in relentlessly pursuing individuals like Bhatt who engage in fraudulent activities. Our determination remains resolute in ensuring that such offenders are held accountable and brought to justice.”

Kishan Bhatt, 28 (8.04.95) of no fixed address was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment after committing nine counts of fraud by false representation.

He was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, 25 July after pleading guilty on 4 November 2022 at the same court.

On 4 April 2022, at Kingston Crown Court, Artiom Kiseliov, 35 (18.10.87) of Glenwood Road, Haringey was sentenced to four-and-a-half-years’ imprisonment after committing one count of fraud by false representation. He pleaded guilty on 4 March 2022 at the same court.

On 26 January 2022, a suspicious jeweller contacted police, and detectives from Economic Crime visited the victim at her home address in Colchester. The 90-year-old victim had been contacted by a man at the beginning of the year who identified himself as a police officer stating they had arrested a male with her bank card.

The caller went on to further say she needed to protect her money and to do this she needed to invest in gold and jewellery as fraudsters would not be able to access it this way. The line was then passed over to what she believed was the Serious Fraud Team. However this was another fraudster.

She was instructed to buy expensive watches in excess of £90,000 over a two week period and then Kiseliov attended her home address to collect these on a number of occasions. She was advised that the men would keep them safe for her.

On 25 January 2022, Bhatt and Kiseliov drove her to Hatton Garden in an attempt to get her to buy gold as she believed she was helping the police with their investigation. The men had told her that the jewellers were corrupt and they would value the gold she bought, which would confirm the corruption.

The jewellers asked for ID and asked the woman to return another day whilst they completed identification checks and ordered the gold to store. She was driven to further jewellery stores and made purchases, however these were still pending when police were alerted and were cancelled by the jewellers.

Detectives launched an investigation and identified the vehicle Bhatt and Kiseliov used to transport the victim to the jewellers. Further enquiries obtained a phone number for Bhatt under an alias he was using.

The vehicle was located and detectives found a receipt in the console for a petrol station for the day in question which identified Kiseliov purchasing a coffee. Kiseliov was located and arrested. Forensic results were later returned on the vehicle and provided a DNA sample for Bhatt. Enquiries were then made to urgently locate him as it was clear he was still offending, particularly in Norfolk.

Through extensive data work, officers were able to identify him staying at a hotel in Finsbury Park. He was arrested at the hotel on 22 May 2022.

Following a download of his digital devices officers discovered substantial evidence of fraud.

It was established that between September 2020 and May 2022 Bhatt targeted nine victims – aged between 29 and 90 – who were approached whilst he posed as a bank employee, a landlord and a police officer. Once he had gained their trust he transferred money out of their accounts.

On one occasion, between 6 October 2021 and 2 December 2021, Bhatt posed as a police officer and bank employee in order to make a gain of £147,000.

The 87-year-old female victim was called by Bhatt who stated he was ‘DC Alan Wallis’ who worked in the fraud department at Hammersmith Police Station. He described how he was investigating fraud within a bank.

He told her to call a number on the back of her card to verify the call. It is believed he kept the line open and she spoke to him again. This time he claimed to be a member of bank staff who corroborated the claim.

She received further calls and believed she was speaking with a genuine staff member. She then received regular visits from Bhatt, purporting to be ‘Alan’, to help her secure her accounts. He accessed a number of accounts and made multiple large transfers.

During his visits he persuaded the victim to apply for a new passport giving her a vague reason for this. It is believed this was actually in order to verify her identity when buying gold. Multiple gold purchases were made using gold bullion dealers that operate online. The orders were dispatched to the victim’s address.

On 25 November 2021, police were contacted by HSBC bank raising a welfare concern due to unusual activity on her account.

The majority of the money has been refunded by banks.

