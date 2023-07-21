We’ve been working in partnership with the community to create a new vision for Wood Green called Shaping Wood Green.

Council Leader Cllr Peray Ahmet, Cabinet Member for Council House-building, Placemaking and Local Economy Cllr Ruth Gordon Hale and all those who helped co-create this new approach came together at Clockwise to celebrate the launch on Thursday 20 July.

This vision was developed in partnership with local residents through Wood Green Voices, an extensive engagement programme that gave residents and businesses in Wood Green the opportunity to highlight their priorities and ensure these were reflected in plans for the area.

Find out more here https://www.haringey.gov.uk/…/wood…/shaping-wood-green