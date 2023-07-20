📣

Join the free 4-week interactive Young Entrepreneurs Workshop series this August, co-designed and hosted by creative business leaders at Rising Green Youth Hub in Wood Green 🤙

Explore the world of creative entrepreneurship through interactive sessions that blend real-life experiences with practical insights.

What you will gain from the workshops:

• First-hand business tips, tricks and insights from creative entrepreneurs 🎩

• Develop ideas with feedback from industry experts and fellow young founders 💼

• Gain insights on marketing, branding, and financial management 💸

• Expand your creative and business networks as well as your opportunities and skills 🖌️

Sign up by completing the registration form 👇

https://forms.office.com/e/PjtUr8Sv8n

*This programme has been co-designed in collaboration with Haringey Start-ups, Rising Green, Create Wellbeing, Frame Perfect, Visual Marvelry and funded by Haringey Council*