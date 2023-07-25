Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will pay an official visit to Cyprus on Wednesday, the first after his re-election in office.

According to a press release by the Presidency, President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, will discuss with the Greek Prime Minister about a series of issues, including developments in the Cyprus issue, EU-Turkey relations, bilateral ties, as well as regional developments and Immigration.

In the morning, after arriving in Cyprus, Mitsotakis will lay a wreath at the Tomb of Makedonitissa and sign the visitors’ book. He will then go to the “Imprisoned Graves” – the graves of Greek Cypriots hung by the British during the anti-colonial struggle in the mid 50s – where he will also lay a wreath and sign the guest book.

Later on, he will hold a tete a tete meeting with the President of the Republic, followed by extended talks with the delegations of the two countries. After the deliberations, the leaders of Cyprus and Greece will make statements to the press.

The Greek Prime Minister will also have a meeting with the Archbishop of Cyprus, George, and later on will meet with President of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou before departing for Athens.