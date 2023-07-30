Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis pays on Monday an official visit to Cyprus.

In the framework of his visit Greek PM will be received Monday morning at the Presidential Palace by President of the Republic Nikos Christodoulides where the two will hold a tête-à-tête meeting which will be followed by extended talks during a working lunch.

Earlier, Mitsotakis will visit the military cemetery, Tymvos Makedonitissas and the Imprisoned Graves in Nicosia.

Following talks with President Christodoulides, the Greek Prime Minister will meet with House of Representatives President, Annita Demetriou, and then Archbishop of Cyprus Georgios.