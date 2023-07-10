Often when we talk about health issues, we tend to forget about the importance of keeping calm and to remain stress free as much as possible. Life itself can be stressful; just doing the everyday chores can often be an ordeal. We ourselves may do our part of undertaking tasks, but when others do not participate and its left all to one person, it can become tiring. When people assist, don’t you just really appreciate it and doesn’t it make life that so much easier? By sharing the load of work, it can help make more leisure time for shared pleasure.

If one person does all the running around, continuously trying to keep up with everything, while others do nothing, the active person often becomes tired, seems boring and dull for not wanting to go out anywhere, as there is just so much to be done and they are too exhausted.

The active one will eventually get fed up with it all and resentment is likely to settle in at some point. Be it family or friends, a little kind assistance goes a long way. Whether you choose to take it in turn to look after children or an elderly relative, that kind gesture relieves another person for a short while, to give them a little freedom to do something else they wish to do.

Being kind and helpful does not mean being a pushover for everyone else to take advantage of. It is more so about finding the balance in helping others, but at the same time allowing time and space to do things for you.

Maintaining that stress free zone allows for a healthy mind and body. Learning to make time for yourself is essential for wellbeing since it allows a little recharge time to just switch off from those stresses of the day. Remaining calm with good mind health is linked with lower blood pressure, a lower risk of developing heart disease, stroke, less inflammation and better glucose control.

It is not selfish to do what is best for you; if you look after yourself, you are then in a better working order and condition to help another when you need to. Others will benefit from a stronger, better, jovial, bubblier you.

Make work your pleasure as much as possible. Doing work that you enjoy will not feel too much like actual work. How good is that – to earn from what you enjoy doing?! If you are not, then find a course of study that you are interested in to get on and learn, or upgrade a skill that can help change your direction of work. Knowledge becomes the power to transform your life.

Stop answering the phone if you are busy or already behind on what you are doing. Learning to message back and saying ‘will call you back later’ or at a specific time, is more polite than being sharp and discourteous. I would rather have someone call me back when it is more convenient for them than them be abrupt with me because they are in a hurry to get off the phone.

See the people that you enjoy spending time with, those that make you happy and lift your spirits. Don’t put yourself amongst people that annoy you and elevate your stress levels. Why put yourself through it, it just doesn’t make sense, as it doesn’t matter how funny they can be at other times, if they have a self-serving, arrogant, egotistical streak, that characteristic will always present itself at some point. Why create an anxiety and put yourself in the firing line for torture?

If you must see people that displease you at events, remove yourself from being too close around them. If it is at a dinner table, the further away the better – at the other end of the table is great. At a party, try not to engage too much in conversation – a civil polite ‘hello’ and then move towards wherever they are not, the bar can be very helpful, especially if they are at the food area.

If people say or do something to annoy you, try to keep quiet or walk away till your anger subsides, this allows for less harsh words to be said in haste. When you have composure, express your feelings of distress or disappointment in them and leave it for them to take it from there. See how you go with the results, if it resolves then great, if not, then do what you must do to retain your own peace and harmony.

I have a policy that if people continuously displease me with bad behaviour, I drop them out of my life and no longer want to have them as part of my circle. I feel I don’t want or need any form of negative energy around me, that wishes to try and destroy my peace and happiness. I have done this from a young age and I can tell you, it serves me well, only the solid sincere friendships survive.

Working with people that are not to your liking is difficult, but at least if you know the character, you know where you stand with those people, even though they may not be your chosen people as friends. You are then aware and can be cautious of what they may hurl at you with their conduct.

Family may not always be our choice of friends, but if they happen to be so, well what a fantastic bonus. Friends can often become our chosen family.

Be wise, find your serenity, do what is right for you. Don’t force yourself to do things you really don’t want to do, just to please others. Make some time for you, create your own tranquil space and do what is good for you.

www.samsarabellydancer.co.uk

Facebook: Samsara Kyriakou