On Saturday 8th July Goffs Greek School held their annual Summer BBQ. They hosted 350 people on the grounds of Goffs School.

It was an exciting afternoon with a Greek Dj and shout-outs from Greek Beats radio. Our main sponsor Taste of Cyprus donated all the meat and others attended selling Greek desserts, greek savouries whilst Goffs sold Greek coffee, frappe, milkshakes chilled cold drinks and wines.

It was an honour to host our special guests

Father Joseph from 12 Apostles church

Panayiotis Yiacoumi from the Greek Parents Association

Dr Mario’s psaras – Cultural Counsellor

We would like to say a big Thank You to all our sponsors and parents that attended on the day