Go Greek at The Brunswick returned with a bang on Thursday 6th July.

The free event saw the entire centre come alive with a variety of themed activities including live bands and singers, Greek dancers, DJs, plate smashing and free food giveaways.

The incredibly popular Christos Nikolopoulos headlined the evening and performed live alongside artists such as Ageliki Darra and Desi Slava from Bulgaria.

Sensational singers Panos Kalidis, Mixalis Theodosiou, Leo Spyrou and Kat Neocleous performed their own hits to the delight of the large crowd, and phenomenal DJ Andreas Michaelides was on the decks playing a fusion of traditional and contemporary beats.

The Elite Greek Dance Troupe brought a vibrant and youthful burst to the night’s entertainment with their spectacular, high-energy traditional Greek and Cypriot dances.

Themis Isadoras fused Greek blues with his velvet voice and harmonica whilst Costas Rialas had visitors transfixed with his phenomenal bouzouki skills.

The unbelievably talented ten-piece Enthimion Band performed classic Greek songs and ensured all those present enjoyed a Mediterranean night they won’t forget in a hurry.

There was also an amazing performance from Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists Chickenshed who went down a storm! Just before they walked off stage, the theatre company was pleasantly surprised when presented with a cheque for £20,000 by Lenny Lazari on behalf of the Lazari family.

An array of eateries offered free food on the day. They included Nando’s, MEATliquor, The Riding House Café, Nostimo Mediterranean Gastronomy, Pelican State, Curzon Cinema, LEON, Slim Chickens, Truedan United Kingdom, Starbucks, Hare & Tortoise and Tian Tian Market.

Well done to John Themis, Marketing Manager for The Brunswick, the Lazari family who funded the event in memory of their father Christos, and all the team, for organising a totally Greektastic event.