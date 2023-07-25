Posted on

“Football is so powerful. We’ve got girls growing up strong and confident. That’s exactly what we want for our young women. So just grab your boots and give it a go!” – Someyah, Lymore Girls FC
As the Women’s World Cup kicks off, we’re calling on women and girls to get active and give football a go!
Check out the opportunities to give football a go in Barnet: better.org.uk/fab-women-girls-football

