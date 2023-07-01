German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz expressed hope on Friday that the EU can “inject fresh impetus” to efforts for the resumption of talks over a settlement of the Cyprus problem.

“We also talked about Cyprus and Greece, and we do hope that as far as Cyprus is concerned, we can inject some fresh impetus into developments,” he said in statements after the EU Summit in Brussels.

Cyprus’ newly elected President Nikos Christodoulides seeks a more active involvement by the EU in the efforts to resume UN-led talks over an agreed settlement, including the appointment of an EU envoy.

On the EU relations with Turkey, the German Chancellor said the EU wants to use any opportunities created after the elections in Turkey with a view to “to begin a new good cooperation.”

He added that the High Representative and the Commission have been tasked to submit proposals for the development of relations with Turkey.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.