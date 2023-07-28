On Wednesday Aris of Limassol in the 2nd Qualifying Round of the Champions League and on Thursday, Omonia of Nicosia, APOEL of Nicosia and AEK of Larnaca, the three representatives in the 2nd Qualifying Round of UEFA Conference League, achieved great wins. As a result, the three teams, took an advantage to qualify to the 3rd Round of the competition.

Omonia Nicosia defeated Qabala Azerbaijan 3-2 in a game that took place in Azerbaijan. Roman Bezus scored the three goals of Omonia.

APOEL defeated Serbia’s Vojvodina 2-1 in the GSP Stadium in Nicosia. Kvilitai and Dvali were the scorers of the Cypriot team.

Finally, AEK defeated away Torpedo of Belarus 3-2. The game took place at a stadium in Hungary and Gourcho, Casas and Farage scored for the team of Larnaca.

The second leg of the 2nd Qualifying Round is scheduled to take place next week.

On Wednesday, August 2, at AEK Arena, AEK will face Torpedo. The game will kick off at 20:00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Omonia will face Qabala at GSP Stadium at 20:00, and APOEL will play against Vojvodina at Stadion Karadjordje-Novi Sad at 21:00.