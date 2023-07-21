Volunteers, the Friends of Parks and Enfield Council are celebrating after Forty Hall Park received a Green Flag Award.

The news that Forty Hall Park has achieved the accreditation – the international quality mark for parks and green spaces – is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that cares for the green space so that everyone can enjoy it.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Spaces, Culture and Local Economy, Cllr Chinelo Anyanwu, said: “This is official recognition that Forty Hall Park is one of the country’s best parks. It offers so much to the whole community with a walled garden, extensive grounds, frequent events and of course, a taste of royal history stretching back hundreds of years. We would also like to extend our thanks to the Friends of Forty Hall Park, a group of volunteers who play a vital role in conservation, gardening and fundraising and who work closely with Enfield Council.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd MBE said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Forty Hall Park in achieving a Green Flag Award.

“Forty Hall Park is a vital green space for the community in Enfield, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles. The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

A full list of Green Flag Award-winning parks and green spaces is available online.

The Green Flag Award Scheme (http://greenflagaward.org/) is run by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, in partnership with Keep Scotland Beautiful, Keep Wales Tidy and Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

Keep Britain Tidy is a leading environmental charity. We set the standard for the management of parks and beaches, inspire people to be litter-free, to waste less and live more sustainably. We run campaigns and programmes including the Great British Spring Clean, Eco-Schools, Love Parks, Eco-Schools, the Green Flag Award for parks and green spaces and the Blue Flag/ Seaside Awards for beaches. To find out more about Keep Britain Tidy, our campaigns and programmes visit www.keepbritaintidy.org.

Any green space that is freely accessible to the public is eligible to enter for a Green Flag Award. Awards are given on an annual basis and winners must apply each year to renew their Green Flag Award status. A Green Flag Community Award recognises quality sites managed by voluntary and community groups. Green Heritage Site Accreditation is judged on the treatment of the site’s historic features and the standard of conservation.