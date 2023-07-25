Bart-Williams started his career at Leyton Orient and scored on his full debut for the club in a 4-0 win against Tranmere Rovers as a 16-year-old.

He joined the Owls in 1991 and made more than 100 appearances for the club.

Bart-Williams moved to Forest in 1995 and made more than 200 outings for the City Ground side before stints at Charlton and Ipswich Town.

In December 2001, Bart-Williams left Forest, signing for Charlton Athletic, initially on a short-term contract. In May 2002 he signed a new two-year deal at the club. Bart-Williams had 20 appearances and two goals.

After spending two seasons with Charlton, Bart-Williams moved to Ipswich Town, initially on loan in September 2003,and then permanently for the rest of the 2003–04 season. He was released at the end of the season and decided to move away from English football.

Next for Bart-Williams was a move to APOEL in Cyprus in September 2004 where he appeared for the Cypriot club 19 times season 2005/5.

After retiring from professional play, Bart-Williams moved to the United States to coach alongside former U.S. women’s national soccer team head coach Tony DiCicco. He served as an assistant for the Boston Breakers, a team in the WPSL.

He also was head coach of their reserve squads under the SoccerPlus Connecticut club. Bart-Williams joined the Quinnipiac University men’s soccer programme as an assistant coach, helping to lead them to a 2013 MAAC championship and the first round of the NCAA soccer tournament. He also served as an assistant coach for the Quinnipiac University men’s soccer team for six years.

Bart-Williams ran an international soccer training and college recruiting service, CBW Soccer Elite, placing talented student-athletes in American college soccer programmes. Bart-Williams was also a consultant to Charlotte Soccer Academy’s U.S. Soccer Development Academy programme and was the head of Gulliver Schools’ boys’ soccer programme in Miami, Florida.

Chris Bart-Williams died on 24 July 2023, at the age of 49.

