The Department says that the public needs to act responsibly again this year, to be especially careful, completely avoiding activities that may cause a fire, such as the use of tools or agricultural machinery that produce heat, sparks or flame, such as emery, oxygen welding and electric welding.

Special attention should be paid to the preventive measures to avoid fire from the exhausts of various electric generators or water pumps in the countryside, the Department says.

It is emphasised that the burning of shrubs, grass and branches is prohibited and that the lighting of a fire anywhere in the countryside is prohibited, except for the preparation of food within the designed areas located in organized camping/picnic sites.

Lighting a fire without a permit is prohibited and constitutes an offense which, according to the Forestry Law of 2012, is punishable by imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine of up to €50,000.00 or both penalties and according to the Fire Prevention in the Countryside Law of 1988 up to 5 years or a fine of up to €20,000 or both sentences.