On Tuesday, 18th July 2023, His Excellency Dr. Constantinos Kombos, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Cyprus, visited His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas at the headquarters of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain. He was accompanied by the Honorable Odysseas Odysseos, Consul General of the Republic of Cyprus. During the meeting, His Eminence thanked His Excellency for visiting, and matters of mutual interest and concern were shared in a friendly and inspiring atmosphere. Following the discussion, the Foreign Minister visited the Archdiocesan Chapel.