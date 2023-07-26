Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a flat fire on Malden Road in Kentish Town.

Most of a two-roomed flat on the first floor of the building was damaged by fire, along with a small part of the window directly above. One person left the property before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 12 calls to the blaze.

The Brigade was called at 0813 and the fire was under control by 0909. Fire crews from Kentish Town, Euston, Soho, Islington and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire has been recorded as undetermined.