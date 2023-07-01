Firefighters are issuing another warning to Londoners about e-bikes and e-scooters after a flat fire on North End Road in West Kensington.

Part of a ground-floor flat was damaged by fire. Three women left the building before the Brigade arrived. They were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

Firefighters removed one gas cylinder as a precaution, as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 15 calls to the blaze.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by a converted e-bike that was being charged at the time of the fire.

The fire comes as the Brigade continues its #ChargeSafe campaign, which aims to highlight the fire risks associated with lithium batteries which are commonly used with e-bikes and scooters.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Lithium batteries are susceptible to failure if incorrect chargers are used and there is a significant risk posed by e-bikes which have been converted.

“Conversion kits allow people to add an electric motor to their bikes but not all of them are sold with a battery. Cheaper batteries purchased from online sources which don’t necessarily adhere to UK safety regulations are more likely to fail and present an increased fire risk. DIY installations can also lead to damage of the kit, increasing the chances of battery failure and the likelihood of a fire.

“Lithium batteries store a significant amount of energy in a very small space and are much more powerful compared to other types of batteries. If that energy is released in an uncontrolled way, then a fire or explosion may result. If there is overheating, crushing, penetrating or overcharging, then a fault can occur within damaged battery cells which may cause the battery to catch fire and/or explode.

“The number of e-bike and scooter fires that we are attending in London is incredibly concerning. So far in 2023, we have been called out to roughly one fire involving these types of vehicles every couple of days. As such, we have identified that fires involving lithium batteries are the fastest growing fire risk in the capital, which is why we launched our #ChargeSafe campaign.”

Footage released by the Brigade recently at two of those incidents in London shows just how dangerous it can be when a lithium battery catches fire and explodes.

According to data collected by the Brigade, most people injured in fires related to e-bikes and e-scooters are in their 20s, and often the fires are in homes where multiple adults are living together without children. The riskiest time for e-bike and e-scooter fires to take place are when charging lithium batteries. This is the time that batteries are most likely to fail.

The Brigade was called at 1648 and the fire was under control by 1754. Fire crews from Hammersmith, Fulham and North Kensington fire stations attended the scene.

Brigade advice for all e-bike users to follow our safety tips:Never block your escape route with anything, including e-bikes and e-scooters.

Store them somewhere away from a main through route. Our advice is to store these items in a safe location if possible, such as a garage or a shed. Do not attempt to modify or tamper with your battery. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.Converting pedal bikes into e-bikes using DIY kits bought online can be very dangerous. They pose a higher risk of fire.Check your battery and charger meets UK safety standards.

Watch out for signs that the battery or charger aren’t working as they should – if it’s hot to the touch or has changed shape. Always use the correct charger and buy an official one from a reputable seller.

We have particular concern where batteries have been purchased from online marketplaces and when they’ve been sourced on the internet, which may not meet the correct safety standards. Let the battery cool before charging.

Batteries can get warm during their use and it is advisable to allow them to cool down before attempting to re-charge as they could be more susceptible to failure.Unplug your charger once it’s finished charging.

Always follow manufacturers’ instructions when charging and we would advise not to leave it unattended or while people are asleep.