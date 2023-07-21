Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a house fire on The Bishops Avenue in Barnet.

Firefighters tackled a fire at a three storey derelict house where part of the ground floor and first floor were damaged and all of the roof was destroyed by the blaze.

The fire has caused heavy smoke, which is being seen and smelt in other areas of Central London. Residents in the nearby area are advised to keep their doors and windows shut due to the smoke.

The Brigade was called at 0042 and the fire was under control by 0326. Fire crews from Finchley, West Hampstead, Hornsey and other surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire has been recorded as undetermined.