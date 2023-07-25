FILM OF THE WEEK

BARBIE



Greta Gerwig, the director of LITTLE WOMEN and LADY BIRD, co-writes a witty screenplay along with Noah Baumbach, and from the very first sequence, it is evident that this hotly anticipated film is in safe hands. It begins with a lovely parody of the opening scene from 2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY, where little girls replace the apes and begin to smash their baby dolls when Barbie (Margot Robbie) makes her grand entrance. Helen Mirren brings authority with her mischievous delivery to the narration and sets up the tone most wonderfully.

Barbie is the perfect creature and lives a perfect existence in Barbie Land along with many other different Barbies that vary from doctors to Nobel prize winners. There is also the weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon), who is always ready to provide advice about damaged Barbies – based on her own experiences of course with undisciplined children. There is also Ken (Ryan Gosling) and the multiple Kens, who are mostly in the periphery of the action here in Barbie Land. But things are about to change especially now that Barbie wants to travel to the real world and find out why she becomes very emotional for practically no reason…

It is a delightful film with glorious designs, bright and colourful. The mood of the piece suddenly changes when Barbie arrives at the harsh real world with a wide-eyed Ken, who follows her close behind. This recalls the premise of ENCHANTED and the recent television series SCHMIGADOON! where fantasy worlds collide with reality. Robbie and Gosling deliver phenomenal performances and deserve awards for their loveable creations.

It is a fun film, intelligently directed and provides perfect, carefree summer entertainment!

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING PART ONE



This is the most eagerly awaited blockbuster since probably before the pandemic. Ethan Hunt’s (Tom Cruise) along with his IMF team embark on their most exhilarating mission yet. Their assignment is to track down a new weapon that threatens to destroy the world before it falls into the wrong hands…

Writer/director Christopher McQuarrie won an Oscar early on in his career for his terrific screenplay for THE USUAL SUSPECTS. Since then, he inevitably gives more emphasis to character development which makes this thrilling project even more compelling. The acting is superb – Cruise is a force to be reckoned with and his ability to perform his own stunts simply takes the breath away. He is well supported by a strong ensemble of actors – particularly by a classy female cast. Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby reprise their roles from the previous film, but it is Hayley Atwell’s enigmatic Grace that almost runs away with the movie.

It is superbly photographed on magnificent locations across the globe including Italy and Norway and is perfectly complimented by a series of breath-taking set pieces. One continuous climax for this big screen entertainment that will leave you gasping for more!

MOTHER AND SON



Leonor Serraille’s brilliant new film follows the story of Rose (Annebelle Lengronne), a single mother, who moves to the Paris suburbs with her young sons Ernest and Jean. The story spans 20 years and the first section, which begins in 1989, centres around Rose, who is now working as a chambermaid struggling to make ends meet and provide for her children. She likes to flirt, and her latest relationship uproots her from Paris for Normandy…

It is a terrific film superbly played by Lengronne as the free-spirited Rose. The actors who play her two sons in different ages are also well chosen.

The French title UN PETIT FRERE is more suitable than the English one-as the action is narrated by Ernest, the youngest child. A fine portrait of a migrant family worth seeing!

THE CIRCUS TENT (THAMP)



Govindan Aravindan’s 1978 Indian classic is beautifully restored from the Film Heritage Foundation. A travelling circus arrives at a remote Indian village by the lake and once the tent is set up in place the crowds begin to gather…

It is a lyrical, poetic film superbly photographed in perfectly framed black and white compositions. The editing is also tremendous focusing on the children’s faces as they light up in wonder as soon as the clowns and the acrobats begin their act. The circus performers rehearse daily their routines, but they can’t hide the fact that the life of a travelling player is also an arduous one without much joy.

A must for any serious film lover! (Blue Ray disc from Second Run)

SMOKING CAUSES COUGHING



French writer/director Quentin Dupieux, the creator of such eccentric films as RUBBER, DEERSKIN and INCREDIBLE BUT TRUE, is one of the most original talents working in cinema today. Here he follows the story of five avengers known as “Tobacco Force”, who after exterminating a giant turtle they are patiently waiting for their next assignment deep in a forest by the lake. The spend their time by telling terrifying stories to each other until they receive news that Lezardin, the Emperor of Evil is planning to extinguish Earth…

A bizarre premise for this enjoyable, unpredictable film with intriguing “Tales from the Crypt” kind of stories. The cast is led by Gilles Lellouch, who wisely play the madness quite straight!

Catch the most original film of the year if not the decade!

BLACK LOTUS



This European action thriller is routinely directed by Todor Chapkanov with Rico Verhoeven in the lead role as an ex-special forces’ operative, who is forced back into action when his best friend’s daughter is kidnapped in Amsterdam…

The action begins in Hamburg before it moves to Romania and then Amsterdam for the climax. Writer Tad Daggerhart uses every cliché in the book for this curiously slow actioner. Still, Vorjoeven makes a credible action hero, particularly when he is in scenes with no dialogue.

OUR BODIES OUR BATTLEFIELDS



Isabelle Solas’ powerful documentary gives a voice to many transwomen in Argentina. Claudia and Violetta speak openly about their daily abuse by a conservative patriarchal society but also by feminists. They highlight the fact that murdered transwomen never receive justice by the system and their struggle to win equal rights continues…

It is an essential film on the plight and discrimination of these brave transwomen, whose committed activism will stop at nothing in order to achieve their goal! (MUBI)

CITADEL



This super slick seven-part television series follows the story of two top Citadel agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra), who are forced by circumstances to join forces against the powerful syndicate Manticore…

The plot is so complex that at the end of each episode, there is a brief explanation of what happened. The actors are strong, but they probably have no idea what’s going on either. Style over substance and eventually who cares?

THE SANDMAN



This ambitious but uneven 11-part television series is based on the DC comics series written by Neil Gaiman, who follows the story of Morpheus, the powerful Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), who controls all our dreams. Morpheus is unexpectedly captured and is held a prisoner for a century but now he must journey across different worlds to restore order…

It is an imaginative but rather hollow series with an impressive line up of British actors. Whenever Sturridge is on screen the action is almost guaranteed to slow down thanks to his overenunciated delivery but thanks to people like David Thewlis and Jenna Coleman who make their fantastical roles seem to be more real and accessible. (Netflix)

