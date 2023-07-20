SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL LONDON

PASSAGES

Ira Sacks, the celebrated filmmaker of FRANKIE, FORTY SHADES OF BLUE and LOVE IS STRANGE, is one of the very few American directors whose work has strong European sensibilities. He sets the action of his latest drama in Paris – a story of a ménage à trois – in the spirit of Francois Truffaut’s JULES & JIM – which could easily be called TOMAS & MARTIN or TOMAS & AGATHE, but instead Sacks names it PASSAGES, which is the title of the film Tomas (Franz Rogowski) is directing in the opening sequence.

Tomas is an egotistical, self-absorbed film director who gives hell to his actors on set and his character was created after Sacks saw a documentary on the making of Maurice Pialat’s POLICE. Tomas shares his home with his lover Martin (Ben Whishaw) until he begins a passionate affair with Agathe (Adele Exarchopoulos)…

The main premise of this captivating film is inspired by Luchino Visconti’s last feature L’INNOCENTE. It is a raw, sexy film boasting tremendous performances by three of the most exciting actors working in cinema today.

Rogowski is magnificent – he is effortlessly charming even when he is being totally obnoxious to his lovers, while Whishaw cements his reputation as one of Britain’s most luminous and versatile actors. “I want my life back and I don’t want you to be in it,” he says to Tomas. Meanwhile, Exarchopoulos delivers another fearless, sensual performance as the innocent of the piece. Do not miss! (In cinemas from 1st September)

FAIRYLAND

This powerful film is sensitively directed by first time writer/director Andrew Durham. It is based on Alysia Abbot’s 2013 memoir and begins in 1974 when Alysia’s mother suddenly dies in a tragic accident. She is five at the time and reluctantly moves to San Francisco with her free-spirited father Steve (Scoot McNairy). They settle into a commune along many artists and soon after Steve begins to openly date men – it is the time of Harvey Milk and just before the AIDS epidemic hits the world…

It is a graceful and deeply moving film with first rate performances from McNairy, in a rare leading role, and from Emilia Jones as the grown-up Alysia. The strong supporting cast also includes a lovely cameo from Maria Bakalova, (BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM and BODIES BODIES BODIES – last year’s surprise film), as an eccentric tenant of the commune.

SQUARING THE CIRCLE (THE STORY OF HIPGNOSIS)



Anton Corbijn began his career in Holland as a stills photographer before he became a film director with CONTROL. He now directs his first documentary where he tells the story of Storm Thorgerson and Aubrey “Po” Powell, the creators of Hipgnosis, the design studio behind the most iconic album covers during the sixties and the seventies. They started their work in Cambridge before they moved to Soho’s Denmark Street where their iconic work was created. Their work includes designs for cover albums for Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Paul McCartney and Peter Gabriel and their iconic images have stood the test of time and are as remarkable now as the day when they were first created.

An exciting film about a pair of geniuses perfectly complimented by terrific archive material.

SCRAPPER



The opening film in this Festival is a highly original piece of filmmaking from first time writer/director Charlotte Regan, who tells the story of Georgie (Lola Campbell) a 12-year-old living all alone in her mother’s flat since her recent death. She is a feisty and fearless little girl and manages to make ends meet by selling stolen bicycles. She is also able to outsmart the authorities as well as the caring system, but things take an unexpected turn when her absent father Jason (Harris Dickinson) suddenly turns up at her doorstep…

A truly remarkable directorial debut from an exciting new talent with a distinct vision. Regan elicits a terrific performance from Campbell, her smart leading lady who plays the uncompromising child with conviction and is able to carry most of the film on her young shoulders. It is unpredictable and fun and gets solid support from Dickinson as her unconventional father. (In cinemas from 25th August)

GOING VARSITY IN MARIACHI



Alejandra Vasquez and Sam Osborn’s brilliant documentary focuses on the competitive world of high school mariachi in Texas. The teenage students at Edinburg North High School are eager to impress as well as express their passion for their culture. Soon enough these inexperienced musicians and singers begin the gruelling rehearsal schedule under the eagle eye of their coach Abel Acuna. “You need to sound perfect for the blind people in the audience and look perfect for those that are deaf.” But the standard of the competition is far too high, and the nerves are escalating…

A truly joyous film about a talented bunch of teenagers discovering their roots by proudly playing and singing their ancestors fiery music. It is equally moving and often very funny!

FANTASTIC MACHINE

This fascinating documentary by Axel Danielson and Maximilien Van Aertryck sets out to examine society’s obsession with images in the world of social media. The tile is taken from a comment by King George V during his coronation in 1910 describing the brand-new camera as a fantastic machine. Initially it was the Lumiere Brothers and George Melies short film A TRIP TO THE MOON that changed people’s perception in how we observe images, but more recently it is the world of YouTube that controls are daily activities.

A brilliant study superbly edited – always engaging and often very funny!

RYE LANE



This marks the feature debut of Raine Allen-Miller, who sets the action of her delicious comedy in South London. She follows the story of Yas (Vivian Oparah) and Dom (David Johnson), two twenty somethings both traumatised by recent break-ups. They spend a day together and manage to help each other overcoming their loss in the most unexpected way…

It is a familiar story, but Allen-Miller’s distinct vision of South London is as striking as Spike Lee’s colourful presentation of New York in DO THE RIGHT THING. The two actors work brilliantly together and Allen-Mille’s fresh approach to her storytelling makes this very enjoyable and fun.

ALSO OUT THIS WEEK:

A KIND OF KIDNAPPING



Writer/director Dan Clark makes an impressive feature film debut with this enjoyable comedy which follows the story of Maggie (Kelly Wenham) and Brian (Jack Parry-Jones), a couple in their early thirties struggling to make ends. She is an out of work actress who is now a waitress but loses her job at the hotel when arrogant politician Richard Hardy (Patrick Baladi) complains about her service. There’s no alternative but to kidnap him and teach him as lesson as well as make some money…

The film works a treat thanks to a clever script that plays with time and to Wenham’s winning performance as Maggie. She is a wonderful creation – a feisty, fearless woman that will stop at nothing.

WHILE WE WATCHED

This essential Indian documentary by Vinay Shukla follows the story of NDTV news editor Ravish Kumar, a dedicated broadcast journalist, who often puts his life on the line when he speaks out the truth about his country’s status quo. Even though he continues to receive endless daily abuse and numerous death threats, he still answers his mobile to everyone who calls and has even time to talk to his abusers trying to educate them about disinformation.

A daring film about an honourable man worth applauding!

