FILM OF THE WEEK

ELEMENTAL



Here is another highly original animated feature from Pixar, the Studios of such classics as TOY STORY, COCO and UP. Director Peter Sohn sets the action in Element City, a place inhabited by anthropomorphic elements of nature.

Fire elements Bernie (Ronnie Del Carmen) and Cinder Lumen (Shila Ommi) are the latest arrivals to Element City but are faced with prejudice and contempt by the other elements which makes it almost impossible for the fire family to find a home. Still, they manage to settle and open a convenience store called the Fireplace, which Bernie wants to leave to his daughter Ember (Leah Lewis), but the free spirited teenager has other plans and makes things even worse for the family when she falls for Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie), the soft hearted water element, who works as a city inspector…

It is a smart film and a delicious love story that will touch your heart-especially when the two lovers, in similar fashion to “Romeo and Juliet”, are forbidden to fall in love as they come from different and opposing households. They want to touch and embrace each other but like “Midas Touch” their passion may be fatal.

The voice work is terrific, and the colourful designs are simply out of this world. This may not be an instant classic like RATATOUILLE and MONSTERS, INC but it will give a lot of pleasure to the whole family!

INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY



Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) first started his archaeological exploits back in 1981 with RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK. That was a thrilling adventure where Indie had to fight the Nazis for the Lost Ark. In the prologue of this eagerly awaited 4th sequel, which takes place in 1944, a youthful Indiana (courtesy of De-ageing special effects) is still battling the Nazis but for another ancient device – the Antikythera or Dial of Destiny invented by the Great Greek scientist Archimedes. Then the action moves to the late sixties where a more mature Indie receives an unexpected visit from his estranged goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), who unsurprisingly also wants a piece of the action as well as find the missing piece of the Antikythera…

James Mangold takes over the direction from Steven Spielberg and delivers the goods in grand fashion. Exciting action sequences across the globe with more emphasis on Syracuse, the Ancient Greek City in Sicily. Ford is as reliable as ever but it is Waller-Bridge, who threatens to steal the film. Solid big screen entertainment!

NAME ME LAWAND



This incredibly moving documentary, written and directed by Edward Lovelace, follows the story of Lawand, a young Kurdish boy who has been deaf since birth. His family spend a year in a Dunkirk refugee camp before they settle in Derby, where Lawland joins the Royal School for the Deaf. He is an intelligent boy and soon makes a vast progress in learning British Sign Language. However, his family is facing deportation from the heartless government…

Lovelace spent four years filming Lawland and even began learning sign language himself. His filming style is accompanied by English subtitles and with more emphasis at the deaf community. A truly touching, inspiring film worth seeing!

THE SUPER 8 YEARS



Celebrated French writer Annie Ernaux brings to the screen a fine edition of her home movies filmed in super 8 between 1972 and 1981. Most of the footage was shot by her ex-husband Phillipe and now with the help of her son David, Annie tells the story of a broken marriage at the time when her work was first published. There is some precious footage of her world travels with her two children in many countries especially during her stay in Chile at the time when President Allende was overthrown by the CIA backed junta.

A mesmerising experience!

THE TROUBLE WITH BEING BORN



Austrian director Sandra Wollner tells the story of Elli (Lena Watson), an android who lives with a man she calls her father. They spend the summer together by the pool until one day Elli suddenly decides to set off into the woods seeking a different life…

It is heavy on atmosphere as well as tension with a remarkable lead performance from Watson. She is suitably vulnerable one moment and is able to change into a menacing creature in a flick of a second.

An unpredictable, intelligent sci-fi worth catching! (MUBI)

