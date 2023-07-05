FILM OF THE WEEK

LA SYNDICALISTE



This tense political thriller is based on an incredible true story and is superbly directed by Jean-Paul Salome, who along with Fadette Drouard, wrote the fascinating screenplay.

The luminous Isabelle Huppert plays Maureen Kearney the head union representative, who sets out to protect and defend the rights of workers in the French nuclear industry, which are heavily manipulated and influenced by powerful corporate executives in association with China. She is fearless in her actions against government ministers and industry leaders despite the increasing number of death threats which suddenly stop after she is violently assaulted in her own home…

Huppert is at the peak of her powers in one of her best roles since the equally compelling ELLE and THE PIANO TEACHER. She inhabits the role of Maureen and carries this gripping film almost singlehandedly. Her Maureen is always carefully made up and smartly dressed and as a matter of fact she was applying her lipstick in her home when she was attacked – a scene which Salome wisely edits carefully in bits, thus adding to the mystery and the shocking scandal that subsequently followed.

It is a tremendous investigative thriller and is not to be missed. It is one of the best female led film I have seen for a while and I wouldn’t be surprised if Hollywood remakes this with probably someone like Susan Sarandon.

NO HARD FEELINGS



The remarkable career of Jennifer Lawrence continues to rise despite a little hiccup with this unmemorable and unfunny comedy. She plays Maddie, a 32-year old woman struggling to pay property taxes for her home she inherited from her mother. Her car is repossessed and her bartending job is simply not enough which forces Maddie to accept the bizarre offer of an eccentric pair of parents to date their 19-year-old son Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman)…

Lawrence tries hard to be the sexy seductress to the nerdy Percy but is certainly no match to Anne Bancroft’s iconic Mrs Robinson in THE GRADUATE. It was only a few years ago that Lawrence was one of the youngest people ever to win an Academy Award and now, all of a sudden she plays a mature woman at the tender age of 32 in this charmless, silly film.

EXTRACTION II



Stunt expert extraordinaire and director Sam Hargrave sets out to repeat the winning formula of EXTRACTION – one of the most successful Netflix movies during lockdown. Now, Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), the daring Australian black market mercenary embarks on another deadly mission. Like the original, this is also based on the graphic novel “Ciudad” by Ande Parks and picks up the story from the end of the previous movie. Miraculously Tyler manages to survive from his ordeal and soon enough begins to train before he travels to Georgia determined to save a family from a ruthless gangster who keeps them locked up in prison…

Hargrave shoots the incredible action sequences in long takes which are brilliantly staged and choreographed. Hemsworth makes a credible action hero and is again supported by the lovely Arthouse Iranian actor Golshifteh Farahani, who is able to kick ass like the best of them and in the most spectacular manner. Exciting stuff! (Netflix)

TO NOWHERE



This unusual coming of age story marks the feature film debut of writer/director Sian Astor-Lewis, who follows the story of two self-destructive friends and lovers, Tulip (Lilit Lesser) and Finn (Josephine Glaesel). These two free spirited teenagers embark on a dark journey across London ready to confront demons and traumas from the past as well as discover their own, true identity…

It is an honest, raw film that benefits tremendously by the committed performances of its two protagonists. Lesser and Glaesel share a magnetic chemistry in this highly original first feature, which is worth discovering.

REVERSING ROE



Ricki Stern and Anne Sunberg’s powerful documentary examines the abortion laws in the United States and the campaign to reverse the liberal decision of the Roe V. Wade case. They interview several politicians, experts and activists about their views on abortion and about the Supreme Court’s landmark decision on the 1973 case that changed America. But sadly Middle America is full of god fearing people, while crooked politicians, like Trump, are prepared to change their agenda on the subject just to win more votes. (Netflix)

