On Thursday 29th June, the Secretariat of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK convened for its first meeting of the 2023-25 term for the election of the Executive Committee at the offices of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK at Britannia Road, North Finchley, London N12 9RU. Those elected, together with the Federation’s Officers, constitute the Executive Committee of the POMAK for the next two years. The President of the Greek Orthodox Communities, Marios Minaides, and the President of NEPOMAK UK, Adrian Patsalos, will also participate in the Executive Committee.

The Secretariat Meeting followed the Federation’s General Meeting in May, where both the new Secretariat members and Officer team were elected.

Five nominations were received from Secretariat members for the Executive Committee. The nominations were as follows: Andreas Gregoriou, Michael Yiakoumi, Menicos Kouvaros, George Kouttoukis and Susie Constantinides.

Federation President Christos Karaolis remarked that, “We are all excited to begin building on the successes of the previous term, while remaining focussed on our core mission – advocating for a free, united Cyprus and advancing our UK Cypriot diaspora.”

The new members of the Executive Committee of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK for the years 2023 – 2025, are also members of the Central Council of POMAK-PSEKA:

President: Christos Karaolis

Vice Presidents: Michael Ellinas, Ninos Koumettou, Andreas Papaevripides

Secretary General: Antonia Michaelides

Treasurer: Bambos Charalambous

Members: Andreas Gregoriou, Michael Yiakoumi, Menicos Kouvaros, George Kouttoukis, Susie Constantinides

President of the Greek Orthodox Communities: Marios Minaides

President of NEPOMAK UK: Adrian Patsalos

Executive Secretary: Andreas Karaolis