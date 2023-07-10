On Thursday 29th June, the Secretariat of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK convened for its first meeting of the 2023-25 term for the election of the Executive Committee at the offices of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK at Britannia Road, North Finchley, London N12 9RU. Those elected, together with the Federation’s Officers, constitute the Executive Committee of the POMAK for the next two years. The President of the Greek Orthodox Communities, Marios Minaides, and the President of NEPOMAK UK, Adrian Patsalos, will also participate in the Executive Committee.
The Secretariat Meeting followed the Federation’s General Meeting in May, where both the new Secretariat members and Officer team were elected.
Five nominations were received from Secretariat members for the Executive Committee. The nominations were as follows: Andreas Gregoriou, Michael Yiakoumi, Menicos Kouvaros, George Kouttoukis and Susie Constantinides.
Federation President Christos Karaolis remarked that, “We are all excited to begin building on the successes of the previous term, while remaining focussed on our core mission – advocating for a free, united Cyprus and advancing our UK Cypriot diaspora.”
The new members of the Executive Committee of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK for the years 2023 – 2025, are also members of the Central Council of POMAK-PSEKA:
President: Christos Karaolis
Vice Presidents: Michael Ellinas, Ninos Koumettou, Andreas Papaevripides
Secretary General: Antonia Michaelides
Treasurer: Bambos Charalambous
Members: Andreas Gregoriou, Michael Yiakoumi, Menicos Kouvaros, George Kouttoukis, Susie Constantinides
President of the Greek Orthodox Communities: Marios Minaides
President of NEPOMAK UK: Adrian Patsalos
Executive Secretary: Andreas Karaolis
Federation of Cypriots in the UK elects Executive Committee at first Secretariat meeting of 2023-25 term
On Thursday 29th June, the Secretariat of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK convened for its first meeting of the 2023-25 term for the election of the Executive Committee at the offices of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK at Britannia Road, North Finchley, London N12 9RU. Those elected, together with the Federation’s Officers, constitute the Executive Committee of the POMAK for the next two years. The President of the Greek Orthodox Communities, Marios Minaides, and the President of NEPOMAK UK, Adrian Patsalos, will also participate in the Executive Committee.