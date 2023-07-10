49 years since they were forcibly uprooted from their homes and other properties in the Turkish-occupied northern area of the Republic of Cyprus, lawful residents of Famagusta will share their agonising experiences, their shattered lives and their longstanding desire to return to where they belong.

Famagusta: Shattered lives will address the ongoing, systematic, discriminatory and otherwise illegal post-1974 attempts by Turkey to transform Famagusta and the entire Turkish-occupied north of the Republic of Cyprus into a de facto province of Turkey.

The event will take place on Wednesday 19 July 2023, 7pm at Theatro Technis, 26 Crowndale Road, London NW1 1TT.

Panellists will focus on:

• Turkey’s recent provocations within the ‘fenced-off’ areas of Famagusta.

• Pitfalls and traps that lie ahead for the Republic of Cyprus, forcibly displaced Cypriots and all legitimate Cypriot citizens.

• Turkish-occupied Famagusta port and how it inter-relates with Nicosia airport in the UN-controlled buffer zone.

• Fact checking and debunking of common misinformation about Famagusta.

Speakers / presentations:

• Philip Christopher, President of PSEKA (by video link)

• Fotis Fotiou, Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Issues and Overseas Cypriots (by video link)

• Andreas S Kakouris, High Commissioner of Republic of Cyprus to UK

• Dr Vassilis Mavrou, President of Famagusta Association of GB

• Dr Theodora Christou, Lobby for Cyprus executive

• The refugee perspective

• Further speakers TBC

• Musical performance by Nikos Savvides

A Q&A session will follow.

The event will be in English and is part of Cyprus Week 2023, presented with Theatro Technis, to mark 49 years since the Turkish invasions and occupation of the northern area of the Republic of Cyprus, in violation of international law and ethical principles of civilised conduct.

Admission is free.

RSVP: [email protected] 020 8888 2556 / [email protected] 020 7263 8100.

For further info visit: lobbyforcyprus.wordpress.com • famagusta.org.uk • theatrotechnis.com