As we approach the tragic anniversary of the Turkish invasion in July, the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, like every year, will be hosting several initiatives/events to mark this dark day

Hands Off Cyprus e-campaign:

At this crucial time, Cyprus needs all the support it can get from the UK, especially from Members of Parliament. Thank you to those of you who are already engaging with their MP on Cyprus. If you aren’t already engaging with your MP, the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK has recently launched an easy-to-use #HandsOffCyprus e-campaign. It takes just 30 seconds to send your MP an email about Cyprus via https://cypriotfederation.org.uk/mp/. The email urges your MP to speak up for Cyprus, advocate for reunification and oppose partition.

Memorial Service & Prayers for the Missing – Sunday 16 July at 10:45

The National Federation of Cypriots in the UK and His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas invite you to a memorial service at The Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Mother of God, Trinity Road (N22 8LD) on Sunday 16 July to commemorate those who sacrificed their lives defending Cyprus in 1974. The Official Memoriam Address will be given by His Excellency the High Commissioner of Cyprus to the UK, Mr Andreas Kakouris.

Please RSVP by July 14th by email to [email protected]

Cyprus as a Regional Actor: Prospects, Challenges and Developments – Annual Parliamentary Lobby on Wednesday 18 July at 19:15 in the Grand Committee Room

We will be hosting our annual meeting in the House of Commons, along with the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Cyprus. The event will be an opportunity to engage with and hear from Members of Parliament about their perspectives on the latest developments on the Cyprus issue. Guest Speakers include:

• H.E. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, Dr Constantinos Kombos

• Minister for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and United Nations, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon

• Shadow Minister for Europe and Americas, Stephen Doughty MP

• SNP Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Alyn Smith MP

• Other parliamentarians and Officers of the APPG will also address the meeting

Please do make every effort to attend, so that we send a clear signal that our community remains passionate about the ongoing occupation of Cyprus.

To attend, please register via: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cyprus-as-a-regional-actor-prospects-challenges-and-developments-tickets-646898299227