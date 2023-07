Enjoy a Summer of Fun at Waltham Cross! 🎪🥳

We have a summer filled with fun, FREE activities for you, taking place every Saturday from 11am to 3pm in Waltham Cross.

Come and take part in the ink art workshop with Upcycle Antics and let your creativity shine! 🖌️🎨

*Events will take place inside the Pavilions Shopping Centre if it is raining*