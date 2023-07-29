Lauren James announced herself on the global stage with a superb strike from the edge of the box just six minutes into her first World Cup start and it proved to be the decider in Sydney.

However, a serious-looking injury to Barcelona midfielder Walsh dampened what was a positive, attacking performance from the Lionesses after a scrappy 1-0 win over Haiti in their opening group match.

Walsh went down under little contact and immediately gestured to the dugout, appearing to say: “I’ve done my knee.” Visibly in pain, she was taken off on a stretcher after 38 minutes.

The sight of an injured Walsh – arguably England’s most crucial player – flattened the atmosphere in a Sydney Football Stadium dominated by Lionesses supporters.

Denmark capitalised on the change of mood, creating a chance for ex-Chelsea striker Pernille Harder which she scuffed wide, though England’s half-time lead was deserved.

James continued to impress throughout, providing the creativity and unpredictability that has excited fans in the Women’s Super League, and showing she is more than deserving of a regular starting spot with England.