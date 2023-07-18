The Festival of Industry – a blockbuster cultural and capacity building programme funded by the Arts Council’s Place Partnership initiative

Celebrate Enfield’s industrial past, present and future with the Museum of Enfield’s upcoming exhibition. Opening on 22 July until 18 December.

The Festival of Industry programme will also celebrate Enfield’s industrial heritage and explore its future industrial identity through specialist art commissions, participatory workshops, open studios, exhibitions, public artworks and deliver amazing creative activities to Enfield residents.

https://www.dugdaleartscentre.co.uk/…/festival-of-industry