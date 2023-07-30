Diplomatic efforts for the immediate resumption of Cyprus reunification talks will continue, assured the Government Spokesperson Constantinos Letymbiotis, on Sunday.

In statements to the press after a memorial service in Yeroskipou, in Pafos district, Letymbiotis referred to the joint visit of President Christodoulides and the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar to the antropological laboratory of the Committee of Missing Persons (CMP), saying that this was the first important step, sending, at the same time, a humanitarian message to ascertain the fate of all the missing, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.

Letymbiotis noted that “the President of the Republic extended an invitation to the Turkish Cypriot leader for a joint meeting with the Secretary-General of the UN, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, in September.”

“The diplomatic efforts of the President of the Republic and the Minister of Foreign Affairs will continue, so that the immediate resumption of negotiations will be possible,” he assured.

At this moment, he said, “the proposal of the President of the Republic for a more active involvement of the EU, can significantly contribute to the efforts of the UN, while the appointment of an envoy from the side of the UN will also have a high added value.”

He pointed out that “it is important to always keep in mind that the current state of affairs cannot continue, the status quo is not acceptable and as a government we are determined to continue our efforts until a sustainable, peaceful, definitive resolution of the Cyprus problem, based on the agreed framework is possible.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

In the meantime, referring to the official visit of the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Cyprus on Monday, that was scheduled for last Wednesday, but had to be rescheduled due to the devastating fires in Greece, Letymbiotis said that the visit “in addition to its ceremonial character, also has an substantive aspect”, noting that Nicosia and Athens will have the opportunity “to further coordinate their actions for the coming period, to intensify their diplomatic contacts, in view of September when the UN General Assembly will be held, in order to create those conditions, so that negotiations can resume”.

