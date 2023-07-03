An earthquake was felt in Larnaca on Monday according to the Department of Geological Survey.

The tremor measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale occurred at 1:03 pm, as recorded by the Department’s seismological network.

According to the report, the earthquake’s epicentre was located in a land area situated 10 kilometres northwest of Larnaca, with a focal depth of 15 kilometres. Although the earthquake’s magnitude indicates a relatively low intensity, it was still perceptible within the Larnaca district.

Residents of the region reported feeling slight tremors caused by the seismic activity.

No significant damages or injuries have been reported.