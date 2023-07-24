Police were called at 15.58 hrs on Sunday, 23 July to reports of a collision involving a C at the junction of Parsonage Lane and Baker Street, EN1.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

The e-scooter rider, a male in his 30s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and is in a critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for any witnesses or drivers with dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting cad 4360/23JUL2023