Firefighters are reminding e-bike and e-scooter owners about the importance of storing them in a safe location following a fire in the rear garden of a ground floor flat on Halcomb Street in Hackney.

A shed and e-bike battery charger were completely destroyed in the fire. The smoke from outside the block of flats actuated the smoke alarms in the building and around 20 people evacuated the property. Thankfully, no injuries are reported.

Fire investigators believe the cause of the fire was accidental and due to a failure of a e-bike lithium battery which was on charge.

Commenting on this incident, Assistant Commissioner for Fire Safety, Charlie Pugsley said: “This is timely reminder to all e-bike and e-scooter owners to make sure they store their items in a safe location. The owner of this e-bike did the right thing storing it outside the flat. By the damage caused it’s easy to see how this could have been a very different story had it been kept inside the building. Time and again we are seeing injuries caused by e-bikes and e-scooters and we urge everyone who has one of these modes of transport to follow our #ChargeSafe campaign safety tips.

“This incident is also a reminder to always use the correct charger and buy an official one from a reputable seller. We have particular concerns where batteries have been purchased from online marketplaces and when they’ve been sourced on the internet, which may not meet the correct safety standards.”

The Brigade was called at 0003 and the fire was under control by 0031. Three fire engines attended and around 15 firefighters from Shoreditch, Islington and Whitechapel fire stations were at the scene.

Brigade safety tips for all e-bike and e-scooter users to follow

Never block your escape route with anything, including e-bikes and e-scooters. Store them somewhere away from a main through route. Our advice is to store these items in a safe location if possible, such as a garage or a shed.

Do not attempt to modify or tamper with your battery. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Converting pedal bikes into e-bikes using DIY kits bought online can be very dangerous. They pose a higher risk of fire.

Check your battery and charger meets UK safety standards. Watch out for signs that the battery or charger aren’t working as they should – if it’s hot to the touch or has changed shape.

Always use the correct charger and buy an official one from a reputable seller. We have particular concern where batteries have been purchased from online marketplaces and when they’ve been sourced on the internet, which may not meet the correct safety standards.

Let the battery cool before charging. Batteries can get warm during their use and it is advisable to allow them to cool down before attempting to re-charge as they could be more susceptible to failure. If you are charging batteries indoors, please follow our advice on safe charging.

Unplug your charger once it’s finished charging. Always follow manufacturers’ instructions when charging and we would advise not to leave it unattended or while people are asleep.

Never tackle the fire, get out, stay out (shutting the door if you can) and call 999.

Fit alarms where you charge. Ensure you have smoke alarms fitted in areas where e-bikes or e-scooters are being charged and make sure they are tested regularly. You can quickly and easily check your home by visiting our free online home fire safety checker tool.