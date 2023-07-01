A double murder investigation has been launched after a man and a teenager were fatally stabbed in north London.

Police were called at 23:33hrs on Thursday, 29 June to Elthorne Road, Islington N19 to reports of a stabbing.

Officers responded with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

A boy, believed to be aged 15, was found with stab wounds. Despite the efforts of medical staff he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, just after midnight.

It was established that another victim, a man aged 23, had also suffered stab injuries. He had been taken to a west London hospital, where he too was pronounced dead.

Officers have informed the next of kin of both victims. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

Formal identification and post-mortem examinations will be conducted in due course.

A third victim, believed aged 28, was also located at an address in N19. He had suffered a stab wound. He was taken to a north London hospital where he remains. His condition is not thought to be life threatening.

The Specialist Crime Command have launched an investigation. An extensive crime scene is in place and urgent enquiries are ongoing.

Police believe a large number of people were present when the attack took place and are urging witnesses and those with information to come forward.

There have been no arrests at this early stage.

A Section 60 Order granting police additional stop and search powers has been authorised.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter said: “My thoughts are with the families of the two victims who have suffered such an unimaginable loss in this shocking and unacceptable incident.

“We will support our colleagues as they investigate and members of the public will see an increased policing presence in the area.

“I urge anyone who has information that can help us establish exactly what has happened to approach those officers or contact us immediately. A man and boy have lost their lives and we must now work together to identify those responsible and remove them from our streets.”

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 9383/29 Jun.

To remain 100% anonymous please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.