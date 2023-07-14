Diplomatic moves by UN and EU for resumption of Cyprus talks

Recognising Turkey’s key role within the framework of efforts to break the current deadlock, the UN and the EU make moves as regards the Cyprus problem with a view to achieving the resumption of the negotiations. Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, appears to be leaving the door open as regards the resumption of the negotiating process, diplomatic sources have told CNA.

The diplomatic sources noted that the UN Secretary – General, Antonio Guterres, has already had high-level contacts with the Turkish side, while he is scheduling to have some more. The aim is for him to be able to announce in September the appointment of a UN special envoy on Cyprus, after a joint meeting he is expected to have in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, with Cyprus President, Nikos Christodoulides and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar. The same sources also noted that it is expected that soon, maybe in July, a high-level UN official will be visiting Cyprus.

The Cyprus question was among the issues discussed during the bilateral meetings President of Turkey had on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius with President of the European Council, Charles Michel, President of France, Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

According to the same sources, the Turkish President is interested to have an immediate progress in EU-Turkey relations, mainly on issues with economic dimensions, in view of the situation of his country’s economy, however what he was told is that the EU – Turkey relations course is linked with the Cyprus problem and how things proceed as regards this issue.

The sources said that according to information regarding the discussions that have been held, Erdogan seems to leave the door open as regards the resumption of the talks. President Christodoulides has already been informed about the meetings which officials have had with Erdogan in Vilnius, while he will be briefed more thoroughly during private meetings he will have in Brussels, where he will be on Monday and Tuesday for the EU – Community of Latin American and Caribbean States Summit.

The diplomatic sources also noted the fact that the UN Security Council issued a Press Statement on the Cyprus problem with references to the form of the solution and the appointment of an envoy, while this was not initially scheduled to happen, is due to the moves which are taking place as regards the Cyprus problem.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.