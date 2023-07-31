Police are appealing for witnesses, information and dashcam footage following a fatal road traffic collision on the M1.

The incident occurred near to junction 6A just before 5am today (Monday 31 July).

It is reported that two vehicles, a Kia and a BMW collided on the southbound carriageway.

Two people, who were travelling in one of the vehicles, left the scene prior to police arrival.

Shortly after, police were called by the ambulance service to report a separate road traffic collision on the M1 northbound involving a van and a pedestrian.

Sadly, a 58-year-old man who was the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Sergeant Ian Manley, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time.

“Our enquiries into the collisions are continuing, but at this time we are treating them as linked. We believe the man who passed away was travelling in one of the vehicles involved in the first collision. We are still working to trace the other person who left the scene prior to our arrival.

“I am particularly interested in speaking to a coach driver who was driving north on the M1 at the time of the incident and may have crucial information to help with our investigation.

“Did you see what happened, or have any information that may help our enquiries? Additionally, if you were driving in the area and have a dash cam fitted, please check it as you may have recorded come crucial footage that could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Ian Manley

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 64 of 31 July, 2023. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in a new window).