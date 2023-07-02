On Saturday, 1 July, detectives charged three males – aged 14, 15 and 17 years old – with the murder of 17-year-old Victor Lee.

All three were also charged with robbery.

They will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 3 July.

Police were called at approximately 17:45hrs on Sunday, 25 June to reports of a male in the canal under Scrubs Lane, W10 suffering from stab injuries.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene.

Victor Lee was pulled from the water. Despite the efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene at 18:09hrs.

A post-mortem examination held on Wednesday, 28 June gave the cause of death as stab wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5828/25Jun. You can also uploaded material online

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.