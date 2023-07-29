Three men have been jailed after exploiting young people to sell drugs in Harlesden.

Detectives from North West Command Unit presented the men with extensive data-led evidence which led them to pleading guilty at court in May. Communication data alone proved their criminality, even without corroborating statements from the young people they exploited.

The men were sentenced at Harrow Crown Court, on Thursday, 27 July after local officers launched an investigation, in collaboration with officers from the Met’s Operation Orochi, and safeguarded four children.

Detective Constable Dec James, from North West Command Unit, said: “These men thought that by using children for their drug deliveries they would not be tracked down by police. How wrong they were….

“We were able to use communication data analysis to link the use of the four child runners to a single drugs network rather than isolated investigations. I would urge parents and guardians who have concerns around child criminal exploitation to contact police or partners.”

The principal offender Dante Morrison, 25 (28.06.98) of Brownlow Road, Harlesden was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Morrison was also given an eight-and-a-half year Community Behaviour Order (CBO) prohibiting the use of unregistered mobile phones and large quantities of cash.

The following were sentenced for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs:

– Wojciech Huczko, 43 (09.12.79) of Brownlow Road, Harlesden was sentenced to three and a half years’ imprisonment;

– Judah Ross, 19 (12.06.04) of Merlin Crescent, Edgware was sentenced to one year and four months’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months.

Huczko was also given a seven-year Community Behaviour Order (CBO) prohibiting the use of unregistered mobile phones and large quantities of cash.

The investigation began following the arrest of a 17-year-old boy in February 2022 who was found to be in possession of crack cocaine and heroin in Marian Way, Brent.

In April, a 14-year-old boy was stopped and searched by the same officers in Fortunegate Road, Brent. A further search of the boy found a quantity of crack cocaine and heroin concealed within his underwear.

Detectives carried out fast-paced data analysis and identified they were both operating as drug runners for a gang. Communication data identified that both males were in regular contact with two significant phone numbers. One was a known drugs line operating under the name ‘Marlo’, supplying crack cocaine and heroin in the Church End Estate in Brent. The other was the personal number of the older gang-member Morrison.

It was established the Marlo drugs line had been operating since 2021 and had over 1,000 customers in contact with the dealers in the Harlesden and surrounding areas.

A data-focused investigation was able to demonstrate Morrison had controlled the Marlo drugs line between at least December 2021 and August 2022. Detectives conservatively estimate during this period, it would have supplied in excess of five kilograms of Class A drugs. Analysis identified that at least four children, aged between 14 and 17, had been used by the Marlo drugs network between the dates Morrison controlled it.

Further enquiries identified Morrison employed the use of a neighbour, Huczko, as his second-in-command. Ross was identified as being a long-standing runner operating on behalf of Morrison and Huczko.

On 2 August 2022, officers from the Met’s Territorial Support Group executed five search warrants across north-west London. Morrison, Huczko, and Ross were arrested. Cocaine and heroin valued at around £47,000 was recovered from the home address of Huczko. On 3 August 2022, all three men were charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Morrison claimed to be a modern slavery victim forced to run the drugs line by older gang-members with no financial reward for doing so. A referral was made to the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) for this to be independently investigated by the Single Competent Authority (SCA).

Enquiries showed during the relevant period Morrison had led a cash-rich lifestyle, regularly wore high-end designer clothing and enjoyed foreign holidays. The SCA concluded these were not considered to be conclusive grounds to consider Morrison to be a modern slave during the period under investigation and returned a negative NRM decision.

Orochi was set up in November 2019 and has worked in partnership with 26 county forces to target and close county lines, bringing offenders to justice.

The children were not prosecuted but were safeguarded and instead referred to Children’s Services from respective local authorities and the Single Competent Authority/National Referral Mechanism.

Since 1 April 2022 Orochi, working closely with support agencies, have conducted 29 operations, rescued 39 children* from County Lines and charged 45 individuals with modern slavery offences.

*4 children rescued twice from separate operations.

For more information about child criminal exploitation visit: NSPCC guidance on signs of CCE

Useful links:



– Rescue and Response | Abianda is a pan-London service that supports London young people aged up to 25 who are involved in or affected by county lines activity.

– Catch 22 is a specialist support and rescue service for young people and their families who are criminally exploited through county lines.

– #LookCloser is a partnership campaign between The Children’s Society, the National County Lines Co-ordination Centre and the British Transport Police, encouraging everyone to learn the signs of child exploitation and how to report it if worried, including here on their anonymous online form. The campaign also seeks to highlight that child exploitation can happen anywhere, and any young person can be a victim. Find out more at the campaign webpage.

– The SafeCall service, run by charity Missing People, offers confidential, non-judgemental support to young people and their families.

– Victim Support is an independent charity in England and Wales that provides specialist practical and emotional support to victims and witnesses of crime.

+ For more advice on drugs, their effects and the law, talk to Frank.

The Home Office also provides guidance for frontline professionals on dealing with County Lines, as a part of the government’s approach to ending gang violence and exploitation. Click here to see details of their advice.