Cyprus welcomes the new proposal for an EU regulation on digital health, Health Minister Popi Kanari has said, adding that Nicosia believes that the European Health Data Space will promote better exchange and access to various types of health data, to the benefit of treatment and promotion of health.

The Minister was speaking during thCe deliberations of the Informal Council of EU Health Ministers that took place in Spain 27-28 of July and was organised by the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU.

In her intervention, Kanari said that Cyprus welcomes the new EU regulation proposal on digital health and considers that the European Health Data Space will promote better exchange and access to various types of health data, to the benefit of treatment, promotion of health, disease prevention, research, innovation and policy making.

Regarding mental health, Kanari said that the Ministry of Health of Cyprus is promoting the implementation of a project concerning the mental health of young people, within the framework of the “Youth 2023” initiative, which aims to strengthening the resilience of mental health and limiting the long-term effects on the mental health of young people in Cyprus.

On the sidelines of the Council, the Minister of Health held bilateral meetings with counterparts from other Member States, including Belgian Minister of Health, Frank Vandenbroucke, who informed her about the priorities of the upcoming Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU. According to the press release, Kanari assured her Belgian counterpart that Cyprus will support the efforts of the Belgian Presidency and congratulated him on the issues that they have included in their priorities such as microbial resistance, preparedness to deal with crises in the health sector, addressing the problem of shortage of health workers and the completion of a debate on the review of pharmaceutical legislation.

She also held a meeting with Minister of Health of Malta, Chris Fearne, during which they exchanged views on a variety of issues, mainly on common challenges they face in the pharmaceutical sector and reaffirmed their intention to continue and strengthen their cooperation on matters of common interest in the health sector. The Maltese Minister of Health confirmed his intention to pay an official visit to Cyprus in November 2023, during which the two Ministers will sign a Cooperation Agreement.