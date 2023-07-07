In recent years, Cyprus-US relations have reached new heights, and are no longer viewed, either by Washington or by Nicosia, solely through the lens of the Cyprus problem, said on Thursday evening the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, who attended the reception hosted by the US Ambassador on the occasion of the US Independence Day. At the same time, President Christodoulides asked Cyprus’ partners around the world “to share our vision and help us realize the dream of a reunified, free Cyprus”.

In his address at the event, which was held at the old campus of the University of Cyprus, the President of the Republic emphasized that it is an all-encompassing strategic partnership that has produced numerous achievements in the field of security, cooperation in science and technology, joint military drills, the establishing of the CYCLOPS training center as well as cooperation in the protection of cultural and archaeological heritage.

President Christodoulides also said that Cyprus and the United States have come together, and will continue to do so, time and time again, in the fight against terrorism, human trafficking, illegal drugs trafficking and the proliferation of weapons. He mentioned that these steps will also benefit tourism, education, business and investment collaborations between Cyprus and the United States.

Referring to the Cyprus problem, the President of the Republic said that “our top priority in Cyprus and one we pursue with a sense of urgency is to end the unacceptable status quo on the island caused by the Turkish invasion of 1974 and to create a better future for all Cypriots Greek, Turkish, Armenian, Maronite, Latino, in which we prosper in peaceful co-existence and collaboration.

We will continue to strive for the freedom we deserve, for reunification, President Christodoulides said. ” We ask our partners around the world to share our vision and help us realize the dream of a reunified, free Cyprus” President Christodoulides stressed.

“As we celebrate the founding of a great nation, which chose its independence by ending colonialism, we also remind ourselves of the similarities with Cyprus, with the path chosen by the American people”, said the President of the Republic.

President Christodoulides expressed his thanks to US President Joe Biden for his unwavering support in reaching a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem, fully in line with UN Security Council Resolutions that call for a bizonal, bicommunal federation, with political equality.The President of the Republic also expressed his warm thanks to the US Ambassador to Cyprus, Julie Fisher.