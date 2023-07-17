Cyprus’ President Nikos Christodoulides is traveling to Brussels on Monday where he will participate in the Summit of the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which will take place on July 17 and 18.

This is the third EU-CELAC Summit, where, among other things, issues on the economy, the green and digital transition, trade and investments and the strengthening of the cooperation and strategic relationship between the EU and CELAC in general will be discussed, a statement by the Presidency said.

President Christodoulides will be accompanied to Brussels by the Deputy Director of his Diplomatic Office, Doros Venezis.