The Greek Prime Minister will inform in person the President of the Republic Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday about the discussion he had during his meeting with the Turkish President on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in the general context of the Cyprus problem developments discussion, Government Spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis told CNA.

Euro-Turkish and regional developments, coordination for the upcoming period and the migration issue will also be the focus of President Christodoulides’ talks with Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his visit to Cyprus, he added.

Asked when the postponed Cyprus-Greece-Israel trilateral summit will take place, the Spokesperson said the date will be announced later when it is re-set.

Regarding the Turkish President’s statements on Cyprus yesterday, Letymbiotis refrained from commenting, saying only that any statement that includes the resolution of the Cyprus problem within the agreed framework “is welcome”.