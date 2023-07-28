The two leaders also praised the work of the Committee, which they described as very important, and expressed their common conviction that the work of the CMP, as a purely humanitarian issue, should remain unaffected by political processes.

In his statements after the meeting, President Christodoulides said that he was doing everything possible on the issue of the resumption of talks and expressed the hope that there would be more to be announced soon, perhaps by the end of September.

On his part, Tatar reiterated his demand for “sovereign equality” recognition of the illegal regime in the Turkish occupied areas before any talks process could proceed.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.