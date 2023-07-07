Cyprus’ President Nikos Christodoulides on Friday accepted an invitation by the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Tiny Kox, to address the Parliamentary Assembly in Strasbourg.

Kox, who was received in the morning by President Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace, extended an invitation to the President to address the PACE in the near future.

During their meeting, President Christodoulides congratulated the PACE President for his “great” speech on Thursday at the House of Representatives and for the work he is doing at the Council of Europe.

He also referred to his recent participation in the Council of Europe Summit in Iceland, which he characterised as “an historic” Summit for the future of Europe, underlining that Cyprus is and will continue to be a strong supporter of the work of the Council of Europe, in particular under the current circumstances and challenges, such as with the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Cox said, among other things, that he appreciates the fact that President Christodoulides has put the Cyprus issue on the agenda of the Council of Europe, noting that when there is discussion about an illegal invasion of a member state of the CoE we shouldn’t turn a blind eye on another invasion that has taken place in the past.

He added that the invasion and occupation of Cyprus was an injustice, noting that he supports the President’s vision for a solution.

“I think it’s time now to go from the Cyprus problem to the Cyprus solution”, he said.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.