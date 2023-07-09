TO OPEN ON JULY 10

Cyprus: Melco’s City of Dreams Mediterranean recognized by European Property Awards in three categories

Melco Resorts & Entertainment announced Monday that its Cyprus resort City of Dreams Mediterranean has been honored by The European Property Awards 2023 for achievements in three categories, including Best Hotel Architecture Europe, Best Sustainable Commercial Development Europe, and Best New Hotel Construction & Design Cyprus.

Set to officially open its doors on July 10, City of Dreams Mediterranean is billed as “Europe’s first integrated resort” and Melco calls it the largest premier integrated destination resort in the region.

Grant Johnson, General Manager of the City of Dreams Mediterranean, said: “It is an honor to receive these accolades from The European Property Awards 2023 and for the property to be recognized by professionals of the design industry.”

“As a landmark project and Melco’s first major venture in Europe, City of Dreams Mediterranean brings Melco’s award-winning standards of entertainment, leisure, and innovation to Cyprus’ luxury hotel scene. We look forward to formally welcoming guests to the integrated resort with contemporary design, first-class entertainment, and immersive experiences,” he added.

Grant Johnson, General Manager of the City of Dreams Mediterranean

The resort features a fourteen-story luxury hotel with 500 guest rooms and suites, over 8,000 square meters of MICE space, an outdoor amphitheater, a family adventure park, and a variety of premium dining outlets and luxury retail. Its interior design is based on “Melco’s international luxury standards” and specifically customized for the Cyprus-integrated resort, while the exterior design features distinct Mediterranean influences.

City of Dreams Mediterranean is described as “one of the largest development projects undertaken in Cyprus” and is set to be a game-changer in the island’s tourism and hospitality sectors. With sustainability at its core, City of Dreams Mediterranean is the first development in Cyprus to achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating for its sustainability strategy at its design stage.

The European Property Awards aims to recognize excellence and maintain high standards in the property industry. As part of the International Property Awards, the event celebrates the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry as a world-renowned mark of excellence.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment also operates City of Dreams Macau, Studio City Macau, and City of Dreams Manila, amongst other integrated resort projects in Asia.