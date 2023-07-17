Minister of Foreign Affairs, Constantinos Kombos, begins contacts in London on Monday before heading to the FAC meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

On Monday, he is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with members and organized groups of the Cypriot community, while in the evening he will attend a dinner held in his honor by the National Federation of Cypriots in the United Kingdom.

According to an official press release, on Tuesday, July 18th, Kombos will be received by the Archbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain, Nikitas. The Minister of Foreign Affairs will also have a series of engagements in the House of Commons, where, among others, he will meet with the Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs David Lammy, and will be received by the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons, Alicia Kearns. On the same day, Kombos will be the keynote speaker at the annual event for Cyprus, which is organized in the House of Commons by the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Cyprus in collaboration with the National Federation of Cypriots in the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, 19 July, the Minister of Foreign Affairs will travel from London to Brussels, where on Thursday, 20 July, he will participate in the EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC). Developments in Ukraine and the external aspect of economic security will be on the Council’s agenda.

In addition, the Foreign Ministers will hold a discussion on Turkey and EU-Turkey relations, following the Turkish elections. This will be followed by an informal exchange of views, via videoconference, with US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on issues of common interest governing transatlantic relations. Ministers will also address, under the heading of current affairs, a number of issues that are in the international spotlight. Before the opening of the Foreign Affairs Council, an informal working breakfast of foreign ministers with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk will take place.

Kombos returns home on Friday, 21 July.